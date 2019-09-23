Entertainment Wizkid Shares Adorbale Photos of Him and His Son, Zion – Olisa.tv

#1
Wizkid is one proud dad. The father of three sons recently took to his Instagram Stories to share the latest adorable photoshoot he had with his last son, Zion, who he shares with his Lond manager, Jada Pollock.

And the photos are the cutest things you’ll see all day....

wizkid.JPG

via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2M71vuw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top