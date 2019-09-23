Wizkid is one proud dad. The father of three sons recently took to his Instagram Stories to share the latest adorable photoshoot he had with his last son, Zion, who he shares with his Lond manager, Jada Pollock.
And the photos are the cutest things you’ll see all day....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2M71vuw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And the photos are the cutest things you’ll see all day....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2M71vuw
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]