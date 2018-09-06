Metro Woman, 59, Accused Of Having S*X With 14-Year-Old Schoolboy Is CLEARED – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A 59-year-old woman who was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old schoolboy on an Ibiza balcony – in view of his gran – has been cleared.

Gail Dickinson was alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with the teenager, as well as other intimate …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Qa5HdW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top