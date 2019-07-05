JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Woman Sets Man On Fire In Delta Over N200 Debt, He Dies - The Nation

The Delta State Police Command says it has arrested a woman for allegedly setting a young man ablaze over a N200 debt.

Another female accomplice allegedly involved in the crime is on the run, Delta Police Commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke has said.

The young man simply identified as Sunday was set ablaze in Effurun, Uwvie L.G.A

