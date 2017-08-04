Debra Davis, a 58-year-old woman has been reminded in jail and charged for murder after she shot her 49-year-old husband, Rodney Johnson in his penis. She carried out the act when she caught her husband cheating on her. Debra was reportedly driving through the neighborhood when she saw her husband sitting with another woman. She confronted them and while arguing, brought out a gun and shot at his genital area. Johnson was rushed to Ben Taub hospital where he died, Daily mail reported. Cousin to the deceased, Robert Johnson said Johnson was shot because he was fond of messing around with women. “His girlfriend came around and she shot him because he’s messing around with women. “You know these things are love things.” Debra, who ran away from the scene later voluntarily gave herself up to the police