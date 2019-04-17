Metro Women who scream God’s name during sex will end up in hell – Prophet Kumchacha – Laila’s Blog

#1
Ghanaian controversial pastor, Prophet Kumchacha has stated that women who scream the name of God during sex are going to end up in hell.

In a live television discussion on UTV, Prophet Kumchacha said: “Whether you are making the love with your husband or your …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2KHMMZr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top