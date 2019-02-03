The Abuja Breast Cancer Support Group says cancer is not a death sentence and encouraged Nigerians to get screened.
President of the group, Ms Gloria Orji, said this in Abuja during a walk to commemorate the World Cancer Day....
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2UDfKtl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
President of the group, Ms Gloria Orji, said this in Abuja during a walk to commemorate the World Cancer Day....
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2UDfKtl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]