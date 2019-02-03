Metro World Cancer Day: Group calls on Nigerians to get screened – P.M. News

The Abuja Breast Cancer Support Group says cancer is not a death sentence and encouraged Nigerians to get screened.

President of the group, Ms Gloria Orji, said this in Abuja during a walk to commemorate the World Cancer Day....



