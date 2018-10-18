Vacancy World Health Organization (WHO) Latest Job Recruitment (7 Positions) - Nationwide | Nairaland

#1
World Health Organization (WHO) is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. It is responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2AgxOlX – Nairaland

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top