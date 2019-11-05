The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspect with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Chickun Local Government area of Kaduna State.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect, a middle-aged man, identified as Nathaniel Samuel, was arrested with items suspected to be IEDs.
He said that the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the suspect’s mission.
