David Oyedepo Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of the Winner’s Chapel, to sack some church officials for allegedly looting the church’s treasury. Oyedepo, who during an empowerment summit organized for the church’s ordained workers on Saturday, said some “very high up officials,” …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30cqovn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30cqovn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[113]