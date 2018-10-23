Sports WWE star gives up title due to leukaemia – BBC News

WWE star Roman Reigns is giving up his Universal Championship title because he has leukaemia.

The four-time world champion told fans on Monday he had been diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago but was in remission. But he says the leukaemia has returned …



