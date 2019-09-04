Irked by the killings of their compatriots in South Africa, a group largely made up of young people, has perfected plans to stage a massive protest at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Thursday, September 5.
The protest tagged #StopXenophobia, will kick off from the popular …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MUiyT6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The protest tagged #StopXenophobia, will kick off from the popular …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MUiyT6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]