JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Xenophobia: Nigerians To Protest At South African High Commission Thursday – Sahara Reporters

#1
Irked by the killings of their compatriots in South Africa, a group largely made up of young people, has perfected plans to stage a massive protest at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Thursday, September 5.

The protest tagged #StopXenophobia, will kick off from the popular …

sa.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MUiyT6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top