Due to the fear arising from attacks by Nigerian youths, the South Africa High Commission to Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate.
The acting High Commissioner, Ambassador Bobby Moroe, confirmed the development to reporters on Thursday morning, saying that he had directed the Mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves
