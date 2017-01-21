Ousted President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has spoken for the first time since he was forced to vacate office.In a speech broadcast on state TV, Jammeh said, “My decision to step down wasn’t dictated by anything but in the interest of the people of Gambia. All this while, as a Muslim and a patriot, I believe it is not necessary that a single drop of blood be shed.“I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians. I promise before Allah and the entire nation that all the issues we currently face will be resolved peacefully.“My decision today was not dictated by anything else but the supreme interest of you, the Gambian people and our dear country. I’m proud and honoured to have served our country, the Gambia.”Ending his speech, he thanked his mother, wife and children for all their prayers and support throughout the 22 years he ruled the country.