Yemi Alade has become the most followed female Nigerian celebrity on Instagram.

The singer who just released the remix to her music single; “O My Gosh” which features American rapper and Maybach Music boss; Rick Ross took to her Instagram page to reveal the exciting news and also to thank those …


