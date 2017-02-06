Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday evening seized Sasawa, a Yobe town from the Nigerian army. According to Daily Post, the insurgents arrived in droves in vans and buses and overpowered military troops stationed in the town after a fierce gunbattle. Sasawa is about 30 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, northeast, Nigeria. “Residents scampered for safety as the terrorists detonated explosive devices and fired gunshots sporadically,” citizens of the area told newsmen in Damaturu. Details remain sketchy but reports say more troops have been mobilized to retake the town from the insurgents.