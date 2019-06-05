A Southwest group, Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA), has expressed shock over the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, by persons suspected to be herdsmen in Ondo State.
In a statement signed by its National President, Olalekan Hammed, the group gave the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) a three-day ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators of the nefarious act.
