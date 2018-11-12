Politics You’re being chased by ghost of yesterday – Group tells Atiku after airport security search – Legit Ng

#1
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been at the receiving end of harsh criticism over his claim that security operatives allegedly harassed him upon his return to Nigeria from Dubai on Sunday, November 11.

Atiku had in a tweet said he was....



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Plpf2c

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top