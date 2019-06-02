Politics You Are Yet To Recover From Electoral Shock — Oyo PDP Tells APC – Nairaland

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has reacted to statement by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Seyi Makinde was wrong to have sacked council chairmen in the state.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, the party said APC was yet to …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2QDdzFp

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top