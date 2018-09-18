Sports You Have To Stay Calm, Says Lopetegui As Madrid Hit 33-Year Goal Drought – Channels Television

#1
Julen Lopetegui insisted it is too early to be questioning his future despite Real Madrid suffering a shock defeat by Alaves on Saturday to make it four games without a victory.

It is four games without a goal too for the European champions, their longest scoring drought since 1985, as Manu Garcia....



read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2OFOefr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[105]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top