Politics Your Courage Is Exceptional, Osinbajo Praises Young Aspirants – Channels Television

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has commended young aspirants for their desire to contribute to nation building in their various constituencies through active politics.

Osinbajo said this on Wednesday night during a meeting with young aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa …



