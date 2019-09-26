Metro Your day of reckoning is near, El-Zakzaky’s followers threaten Buhari, El-Rufai - Daily Post

Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have told President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to watch their backs as the day of reckoning was very nearer than they ever thought.

The group, also condemned recent comments that their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zakzaky is being tried for crimes committed in Zaria in the past



