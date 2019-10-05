Nigerian hip hop and rap game is alive once again and the major players are all having a swell time digging deep at each other. MI Abaga finally responded to Vector, and claimed that he’s been targeted all these years by Vector just because of mere ‘jealousy and hatred’. He also reveals …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Vg1xEe
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Vg1xEe
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]