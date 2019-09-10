Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s daughter Fortunate is one of several business owners who lost merchandise worth thousands of rands when looters destroyed her store in Maboneng, Johannesburg and made off with all its stock this past weekend.
The musician arrived home from Namibia on Sunday to learn that her daughter’s store had been …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/34BfQb1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The musician arrived home from Namibia on Sunday to learn that her daughter’s store had been …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/34BfQb1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[10]