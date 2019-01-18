The new uniform for Zambia’s Customs officers has sparked a mixture of outrage and laughter on social media. The stripped blue uniform which was unveiled this week has left many Zambians ashamed of their country.
Many Africans, especially Zambians, are criticising the uniform and social media is filled with …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2RD3dcr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Many Africans, especially Zambians, are criticising the uniform and social media is filled with …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2RD3dcr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]