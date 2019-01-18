Metro Zambia’s New Police Uniforms Break The Internet (Photos) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The new uniform for Zambia’s Customs officers has sparked a mixture of outrage and laughter on social media. The stripped blue uniform which was unveiled this week has left many Zambians ashamed of their country.

Many Africans, especially Zambians, are criticising the uniform and social media is filled with …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2RD3dcr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top