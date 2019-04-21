The Chairman, Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, has apologized to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over its recent allegations that innocent citizens were killed in the state during air strikes by personnel of the Air Force.
The Chairman Council of Chiefs, who is also …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DpEGyG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Chairman Council of Chiefs, who is also …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DpEGyG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]