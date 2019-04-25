Zamfara State has been under pressure from bandits for more than 10 years now, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi has said.
Shinkafi stated this at the opening ceremony of a two-day federal and states security administrators’ meeting in …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2IWTxnF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Shinkafi stated this at the opening ceremony of a two-day federal and states security administrators’ meeting in …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2IWTxnF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]