The wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa was on Monday January 6 granted bail by a High Court after being arraigned on charges of fraud, money laundering and attempted murder of her husband. 38-year-old Marry who was granted bail of 50,000 Zimbabwe dollars by the court which also ordered…
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FnKIAe
Get more World News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FnKIAe
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[108]