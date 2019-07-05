One of the 80 Nigerians on the publicized FBI list who were arrested by the United States authorities last month has been granted bail of $75,000 (₦27, 000,000).Ifeanyi Agwuegbo was one of the main suspects among the at least 77 Nigerian indicted by the FBI on the 22nd of August.Some among the 77 Nigerians on the list have been arrested while the FBI and EFCC in a joint operation named "Operation Wire Wire" are tracking the rest that are not yet nabbed