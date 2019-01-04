Surviving R Kelly has finally debuted on Lifetime and everyone is talking about it.
The six-hour, three-part docuseries, set to debut on January 3, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2BYpmre
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The six-hour, three-part docuseries, set to debut on January 3, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2BYpmre
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]