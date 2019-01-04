John Legend has taken to his social media to speak about appearing on the much-talked-about docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.
The six-hour, three-part docuseries, which debuted last night, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2RaNJw4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The six-hour, three-part docuseries, which debuted last night, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.....
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2RaNJw4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]