Entertainment John Legend on R. Kelly: ‘I Don’t Give a Fuck About Protecting a Serial Child Rapist’ – Olisa.tv

#1
John Legend has taken to his social media to speak about appearing on the much-talked-about docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

The six-hour, three-part docuseries, which debuted last night, follows the story of the disgraced singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women.....



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2RaNJw4

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top