Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports ‘Alisson mistake inevitable’ – Klopp unfazed by Liverpool keeper’s error – Goal.com News

#1
The Brazilian goalkeeper’s dedication to playing out from the back was certain to cost the Reds at some stage, admits his unconcerned manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has conceded that an Alisson error was inevitable and insisted he has no problem with the goalkeeper’s blunder in a …



read more via Goal.com News – International – https://ift.tt/2ML5jot

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top