Politics 'Ban Miyetti Allah Now' – CAN tells Buhari

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ban the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), an umbrella association of herdsmen in the country.

The umbrella Christian body also called on the president to “completely scrap” the suspended ‘Ruga’grazing scheme. CAN made the request at …

