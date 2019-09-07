As the face-off between Nigeria and South Africa over xenophobic attacks and attendant reprisal deepens, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has identified insecurity and poor economy as causes of Nigerians’ migration to South Africa.
The South East chairman …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZLsggB
Get More Nigeria Political News
The South East chairman …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZLsggB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]