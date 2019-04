Suspected bandits have burnt down a police station at Kakangi village, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, killing two policemen.TheCable learnt that the gunmen arrived the community on motorbikes around 5:00am and began shooting sporadically. A resident of the community, who did not want to be …Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2WTGIOS Get More Nigeria Metro News