Metro ‘Bandits set Kaduna police station on fire’, kill two officers – TheCable

#1
Suspected bandits have burnt down a police station at Kakangi village, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, killing two policemen.

TheCable learnt that the gunmen arrived the community on motorbikes around 5:00am and began shooting sporadically. A resident of the community, who did not want to be …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2WTGIOS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top