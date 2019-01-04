Entertainment ‘Girls this 2019 we are sharing the d!cks’ – Bobrisky declares – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Nigerian male barbie, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju a.k.a Bobrisky has again given many something to talk about after he shared a photo flaunting her growing b**bs.

While sharing the photo, the bleaching advocate revealed that his man was hard all night and can’t control himself after seeing the hotness.....



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2SzyqtC

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top