BARCELONA (Reuters) – For Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi is ‘D10S’, a combination of the Spanish word for “God” – “dios” – with the No 10 on his shirt.
But Pope Francis begs to differ. Interviewed by Spanish TV channel La Sexta on …
Read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2FHSepn
Get more World News
But Pope Francis begs to differ. Interviewed by Spanish TV channel La Sexta on …
Read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2FHSepn
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]