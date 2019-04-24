Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has come out to accuse Peter of P-square of being the one who destroyed his marriage to Zari. In a video shared by Zari herself, Diamond Platnumz was seen speaking on how his marriage to Zari was destroyed by Peter claiming the singer slept with her.\…
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2VnkfMF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2VnkfMF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]