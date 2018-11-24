Critical comments about the "character" of several younger Manchester United players attributed to Jose Mourinho were taken "out of context", according to the Portuguese manager.
Mourinho was interviewed by former Barcelona player Hristo Stoichkov for a Spanish-language website at the end of October, …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2DTYeNj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mourinho was interviewed by former Barcelona player Hristo Stoichkov for a Spanish-language website at the end of October, …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2DTYeNj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]