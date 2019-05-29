The former Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has said his team was able to turn around the fortunes of the ministry between 2015 and 2019.
According to him, the ministry under his watch made over N113 billion and $112 million in revenue for government in three years. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2K9fxMI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to him, the ministry under his watch made over N113 billion and $112 million in revenue for government in three years. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2K9fxMI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]