The Chilean lavished praise on his team-mate following a sensational two-goal, two-assist performance
Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal said superstar captain Lionel Messi is ‘from another planet’ after the Argentine produced a masterclass performance against Real Valladolid....
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2NnsLFt
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal said superstar captain Lionel Messi is ‘from another planet’ after the Argentine produced a masterclass performance against Real Valladolid....
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2NnsLFt
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]