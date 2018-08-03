Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports ‘Nigeria Losing N1bn In Sport Tourism Weekly’ – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Director of Tripberry, Mr. Vinod Kaurani has said Nigeria is currently losing at least one billion naira weekly for not harnessing its potentials in Sports Tourism, saying the losses may continue unless some measures are put in place to reverse the trend.

Speaking at the African sports …



read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PJEC1e

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top