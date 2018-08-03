The Director of Tripberry, Mr. Vinod Kaurani has said Nigeria is currently losing at least one billion naira weekly for not harnessing its potentials in Sports Tourism, saying the losses may continue unless some measures are put in place to reverse the trend.
Speaking at the African sports …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PJEC1e
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking at the African sports …
read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PJEC1e
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]