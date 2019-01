Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says many retired generals have ganged up against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.Speaking on Saturday at the party’s presidential rally in Minna, Niger state, Oshiomhole said the generals do not want Buhari to spend eight years …Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2CBeos2 Get More Nigeria Political News