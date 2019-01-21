Entertainment ‘Roma’ Wins Best Film at the 2019 London Critics’ Film Awards – Olisa.tv

“Roma” was declared the winner of the Best Film category at the London Film Critics’ Circle last night.

The Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexico City memory film bagged the film of the year and director of the year honours, while Yorgos Lanthimos’s dark historical comedy “The Favourite” bagged the most wins of the night. …



