'Soapy': Naira Marley Set To Release New Song After Release From EFCC Detention

Naira Marley is set to drop a new song titled "Soapy." He made this known in a recent Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer dropped a one minute snippet of the song as he could be seen free styling in the studio. Naira Marley also revealed that he …

