Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics ‘Some Chibok Girls Were Found But GEJ Didn’t Allow Us Rescue Them’ – David Cameron – Nairaland

#1
David Cameron: We located some Chibok schoolgirls but Jonathan didn’t allow us rescue them David Cameron, former British prime minister, has alleged that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did not give enough support to Britain during the abduction of 274 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno state. The abduction, which took place

10343181_cameronandjonathan_jpeg_jpegad50d206090c5c3f99d0ffa469f6aa7b.jpeg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2AKWfY7
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top