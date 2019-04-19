Metro ‘We Collected N5m Ransom’ – Alleged Kidnappers of Lagos Fire Service Chief Confess – Olisa.tv

#1
A 29-year-old suspected kidnapper, Blessing Boyo, has narrated how he and his gang kidnapped and collected N5m as a ransom for Lagos Fire Service Director, Rasaki Musibau.

Boyo was paraded alongside Smart Alfred on Thursday by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu. Narrating how they kidnapped Musibau and …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2Vc0tUo

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top