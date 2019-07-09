advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
'You Look Like A Mad Woman' – Fans Drag Tiwa Savage Over Outfit

Nigerians have no chill as they have taken to social media to drag singer Tiwa Savage over her latest post. The mum of one had taken to social media to share a video of herself rocking a black shredded bum short, which of course, exasperated many, causing them to react almost immediately....

Tiwa Savage.jpg

