Entertainment “4 Million Naira First Class Are For Queens Like Us’ – Bobrisky – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
It is no longer gist that crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, who is simply known and addressed as Bobrisky loves to show off his luxurious living and he was in such mood when he took to his Instagram page Today.

The highly controversial figure bragged about how he flew first class at …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2UdCyjA

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top