Politics “Don’t be intimidated, go out and vote” – Dino Melaye advise voters – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Senator-elect for Kogi central District, Dino Melaye has called on the citizens of Kogi State to go out in their numbers to vote on Saturday for the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dino accused the Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, of planning to intimidate voters on Saturday during the …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2tTRFmI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top