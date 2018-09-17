Serial entrepreneur and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has revealed she is worth more than N300 million.
She made the revelation in an interview with Funke Olaode, where she talked about her business, sex scandals and success....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NUlpws
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She made the revelation in an interview with Funke Olaode, where she talked about her business, sex scandals and success....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NUlpws
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[98]